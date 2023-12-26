Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $473.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00028443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00108178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 380,394,852 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

