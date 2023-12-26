Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 67,341 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

