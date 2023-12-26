CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

