Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.83. 97,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

