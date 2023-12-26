Cronos Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $14.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00103284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.