CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.87

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 578825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.