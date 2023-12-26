CT Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.60. 97,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.21.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

