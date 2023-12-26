Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Cutera stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cutera by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

