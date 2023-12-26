Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.50. 298,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,850. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.