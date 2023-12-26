Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.12

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 121030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
