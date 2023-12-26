Decred Market Cap Tops $261.03 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $261.03 million and $2.99 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.59 or 0.00037945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00132869 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,735,554 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

