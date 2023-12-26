Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.91. 340,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,614. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

