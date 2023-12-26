Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler cut Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 109,246 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $629,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

