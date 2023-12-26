DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 4%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 392,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,498,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. DHT’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

