DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 200,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,790. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.
Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Further Reading
