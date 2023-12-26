Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. 17,550,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,848,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

