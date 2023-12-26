Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.31. 134,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,410. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The firm has a market cap of C$723.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of C$643.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7952153 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $134,018. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Stories

