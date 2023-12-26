Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.