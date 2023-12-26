Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.84

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.