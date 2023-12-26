DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,627,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432,611 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of DraftKings worth $430,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

