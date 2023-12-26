Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DRREF traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.39 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
