Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 944,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

