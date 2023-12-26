Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 32.25 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.33. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Duke Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.