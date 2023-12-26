Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Tops $83.77 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Elastos has a total market cap of $83.77 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00009638 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 216.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

