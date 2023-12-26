ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $13,225.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.00 or 1.00023101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012312 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00173939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02923651 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,102.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

