EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.