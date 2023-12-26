Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.01. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7404011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

