Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 110,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 971,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

