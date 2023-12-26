EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $102.55 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.77 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EnerSys by 104.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,280,000 after acquiring an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 128.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $22,054,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

