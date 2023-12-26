Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 23.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 415,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

