Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust accounts for 1.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.05 per share, for a total transaction of 116,657.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,438,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 202,857,314.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 14.77. 204,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,439. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of 13.88 and a 200-day moving average of 14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

