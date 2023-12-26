Epiq Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.08. 36,851,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,519,297. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $817.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

