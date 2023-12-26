Epiq Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 235,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,811. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

