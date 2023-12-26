Epiq Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

