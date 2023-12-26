EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

