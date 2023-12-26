Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

