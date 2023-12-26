EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 572,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,208,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

