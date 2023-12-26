Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.