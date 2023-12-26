Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,216 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $18,560,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

