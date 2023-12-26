Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Samsara worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 204.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $5,772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Samsara by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,452,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,452,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,789 shares in the company, valued at $24,186,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,923,709 shares of company stock worth $54,833,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

