Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Nordson stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

