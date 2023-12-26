Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $20.80 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

ROK stock opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

