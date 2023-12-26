Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $35.06 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

