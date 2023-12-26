Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,697 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of TC Energy worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -666.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

