ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.88% of ExlService worth $87,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ExlService by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

