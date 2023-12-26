Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.61. 75,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,171. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

