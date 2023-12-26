Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXE traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.25. 100,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,624. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of C$322.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.3175646 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

