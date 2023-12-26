Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 573.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

