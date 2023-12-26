F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

See Also

