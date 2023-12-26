Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 26th (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance’s (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 26th. Fidelis Insurance had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of Fidelis Insurance’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIHL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of FIHL opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 58.12%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $49,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $17,534,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

